NEW MUSIC: Mariah & Ne-Yo’s “Angels Cry”

It’s been a few weeks since the collaboration was confirmed, but here is Mariah Carey’s official “Angel’s Cry” remix featuring Ne-Yo. The song is lifted from Mariah’s upcoming “Angel’s Advocate” album, which will feature remixed versions of tracks from “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel.” Expect collabos with Nicki Minaj, R. Kelly, Trey Songz, and T-Pain. It will be available February 23.

Nick Cannon has shared some stills from the video, saying, “This video is going to be simplistically genius! No bells and whistles, just documenting history and brilliance. Two of the worlds greatest song writers in the studio crafting a masterpiece. I hope the world is ready to hear ‘Angels Cry.’” HEAR THE TRACK BELOW!

