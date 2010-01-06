Alicia & Beyonce To Make Music Video Together!

HB beauty Alicia Keys talked to BET.com about her possible plans to shoot a video for the Beyonce-assisted women’s anthem “Put it in a Love Song.”

She says:

“Are you gonna get your wish to see the video for “Put it in a Love Song” with Beyonce? I have to say it’s looking really likely, ‘cause we have to do that. And we’ve already talked about where we want it to be. We’ve been toying with some ill locations. She’s an incredible lady and I absolutely consider her a friend. And we are going to totally, entirely blow your whole head backwards when we do that video.”

Hear the song below for now!

