Khloe K: “I’m Trying For A Baby”

Just weeks after Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to son Mason Disick, sister Khloe is hinting that she’s trying to have a baby, too.
People is reporting that when asked about becoming a mother on a Wednesday radio interview for 104.3 MY FM’s Valentine in the Morning, Khloe responded with:
“I want to so badly! That’s a goal for me.” She then qualifies: “I’m 25. I’m not rushing it.”
Is Khloe K pregnant with Lamar’s baby?
But Khloe, recently married to Lamar Odom, quickly added:
“I’m also not doing anything to prevent it…I want to, we both want to, we’re in an ideal situation.”
Lamar Odom’s baby mama calls Khloe a liar
However, Odom might have a faster timeframe in mind. Kardashian says her hubby wants a baby “tomorrow.” In fact, Odom rushed out for pregnancy tests after Kardashian had an upset stomach on New Year’s Day.
“I just woke up and start throwing up all day long,” she recalls. “He was like, ‘Yes, you’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m just sick.”