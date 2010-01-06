Khloe K: “I’m Trying For A Baby”

Just weeks after Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to son Mason Disick, sister Khloe is hinting that she’s trying to have a baby, too.

People is reporting that when asked about becoming a mother on a Wednesday radio interview for 104.3 MY FM’s Valentine in the Morning, Khloe responded with:

“I want to so badly! That’s a goal for me.” She then qualifies: “I’m 25. I’m not rushing it.”

Is Khloe K pregnant with Lamar’s baby?

But Khloe, recently married to Lamar Odom, quickly added:

“I’m also not doing anything to prevent it…I want to, we both want to, we’re in an ideal situation.”

Lamar Odom’s baby mama calls Khloe a liar

However, Odom might have a faster timeframe in mind. Kardashian says her hubby wants a baby “tomorrow.” In fact, Odom rushed out for pregnancy tests after Kardashian had an upset stomach on New Year’s Day.