VIDEO: Naomi Campbell Was A Child Actress?

Apparently Naomi Campbell is even more accomplished than we all thought. On top of being arguably the premiere supermodel, she also tackled the acting game in her younger years.

The folks over at Fashionista dug up some classic old footage of an 8 year old Campbell showing off her acting skills on British television. The video of our favorite catwalk diva is actually from the 70s, and shows her requesting to play the part of Snow White.

Check it out here:

Check out Naomi in V Magazine here:

