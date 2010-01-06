H+M And Walmart Would Rather Trash Clothes Than Donate

The country is currently in economic turmoil, certain areas are dealing with frigid temperatures, and many can barely afford a decent winter coat. All of that considered, it seems criminal for some of the biggest retail corporations in America to be leaving bags of unused clothing on the street awaiting disposal.

Whats worse, is the fact that huge companies like Walmart and H&M are purposely destroying the discarded garments, to ensure that once trashed, they cannot be found and worn or resold. Proof of these calculated practices was found on the sidewalks of New York City’s popular 34th street shopping area. According to the New York Times,

At the back entrance on 35th Street, awaiting trash haulers, were bags of garments that appear to have never been worn. And to make sure that they never would be worn or sold, someone had slashed most of them with box cutters or razors, a familiar sight outside H & M’s back door. A few doors down on 35th Street, hundreds of garments tagged for sale in Wal-Mart — hoodies and T-shirts and pants — were discovered in trash bags the week before Christmas, apparently dumped by a contractor for Wal-Mart that has space on the block.

Both retail locations are within walking distance of “New York City Cares,” and organization that accepts charitable donations which are redistributed to those in need of warm clothing in the winter. Still, however, the garments were merely destroyed and thrown away. When contacted by the Times, neither company was willing to comment on their wasteful practices.

While major corporations are not obligated to donate leftover, overstocked or excess clothing, such behavior seems nonetheless reprehensible. While the disposed-of items are a best kept secret for the scavengers who score occasional undamaged garments while perusing the dumpsters of wasteful stores, those unfortunate people who are in need of the goods that lay decimated in trash bags seem to be suffering unnecessarily. Shame on you Walmart and H&M.

What are your thoughts on this practice?

To read more about this story go here.

