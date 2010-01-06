NEW MUSIC: Trina & Lady Gaga Will “Let Them Hoes Fight”

Lady Gaga is clearly attempting world domination; she did it last year, and 2010 will be no different. But this time she’s doing it with more than just pop music. We’ve all heard her two collaborations with Beyonce – for both “Video Phone” and “Telephone” (of which the infamous “Boom Kack” choreographer Laurie Ann Gibson will be doing the video for).

And now, she’s joined forces with Trina. The rapper’s forthcoming LP “Amazin'” is set for a March 30 release and the two perform side-by-side on a track titled “Let Them Hoes Fight.” It’s pretty catchy and we can see the lyric “Watch me swing my weave” becoming just as popular as “Put a ring on it.”

Here’s what Trina had to say about a snippet of the song leaking in September:

“That’s a record that came out, but we didn’t actually clear it to come out. I just hate the fact that stuff like that happens. I have a lot of respect for Lady Gaga and being able to work with her meant so much to me and to have it come out like that was just disappointing to me. Jim Jonsin actually reached out to me about being on the record and when I heard the record I went nuts. I love her music. I love how creatively over the top she is. I didn’t get to work with her in the studio personally, but to get to do the record was an honor.”

VIDEO: Trina Goes In On Khia

Baptist Church Says Lady Gaga Brings Fans Into “Slavery”

VID