White House Upset Over First Lady’s Image In Anti-Fur Ad

Uh-oh! People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has used first lady Michelle Obama’s image in a new ad campaign, dubbed “fur-free and fabulous” without the White House’s permission.

The first lady’s office says that they did not give PETA consent to use Michelle Obama’s image in their ad campaign, which this week popped up on buses and metro stations across Washington, D.C.

The ads feature Obama’s official White House portrait, as well as photos of Oprah Winfrey and Tyra Banks under the words “fur-free and fabulous.”

The first lady’s office has contacted PETA and informed them that they did not have their consent to use the first lady’s image in the campaign.

PETA will not be pulling the ads, though.

“We haven’t asked the White House to fund or promote the campaign, as they can’t do such things, but the fact is that Michelle Obama has issued a statement indicating that she doesn’t wear fur, and the world should know that in PETA’s eyes, that makes her pretty fabulous,” Ingrid Newkirk, PETA’s President said in a statement issued to ABC News.

White House deputy press secretary for the first lady, Semonti Stephens, says that indeed, “Mrs. Obama does not wear fur,” but that the issue is over permission of Mrs. Obama’s image.

