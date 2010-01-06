2010 Trend: How To Rock A Fierce Ponytail

One of 2010’s hottest trends is sure to be the fierce ponytail. This stylish hairstyle was made famous by stars like Beyonce and Ciara, and has taken on a life of its own. Sure, we all rock ponytails on our off days, but it takes a little extra to create one that is truly deserving of the “fierce” title. Here are a few tips to help you harness your inner diva, creating a suitable up do that you can fling around like the pros (we see you Bey).

1) The higher the better

If you want to take your ponytail to the next level, take it up a few notches; literally. The higher on your head you place the ponytail, the fiercer it gets. Real divas rock it all the way on top, centered on the crown of the head. If you want to make a statement with your hair in ’10, take your ‘do to higher heights.

2) The more the merrier

In order to make your ponytail stand out, feel free to add in some extensions. Many celebs have been seen rocking thick, long variations of the ponytail, that have obviously been enhanced with extra hair. The pony tail is the one time that you can forego subtlety with weave hair. Add lots of hair to your own pony to make it a little more luxe. But be warned, if you choose to go the ostentatious route with your pony, you’ve gotta have the attitude to go with it.

3) Switch it up with a bang

Rather than going with the classic chignon, and pulling all of the hair straight back, throw in a bang. You can wear the bang straight down across the forehead, comb it back loosely into a chic bump, or twist it into a a more elaborate design. This is a great and easy way to put a twist on the average ponytail.

4) Wear it low for special events

The a huge part of the ponytail’s allure is the fact that it is as simple as it is versatile. Although it is clearly simple to do, minor tweaks can take it from fierce, to elegant, to low key. A lower ponytail will automatically make you look more elegant. For dressier affairs, try a ponytail that rests low on the neck, with cascading curls rather than straight hair.

Check out this gallery to see your favorite celebs rocking the ponytail trend:

Check out these videos to see classic examples of celebs rocking the pony trend:

