VIDEO: Mariah’s Drunk Acceptance Speech

A clearly ‘intoxicated’ Mariah Carey made quite a spectacle of herself while accepting the Breakthrough Actress Awards for the movie ‘Precious’ at the Palm Springs International Film Festival last night.

Mumbling and stumbling through her acceptance speech, the 39 year old diva was definitely sipping on something:

“Please forgive me because I’m a little bit…” she said before someone in the audience responded, “Drunk!” to which she replied, “Yeah.”

Watch the video and see for yourself:

Mariah: “I Drank Some Ugly Juice

