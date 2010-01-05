One Of Shaq’s Jumpoffs Files Harassment Suit

Model Vanessa Lopez has hired lawyer Gloria Allred to represent her in a harassment case against Shaquille O’Neal. According to RadarOnline, following a five year torrid on-again, off-again affair with NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal, Vanessa Lopez thought she was pregnant with the basketball player’s child, which prompted O’Neal to allegedly begin harassing her.

According to a source close to Lopez, O’Neal began harassing Lopez back in September, 2009. He also reportedly enlisted the help of others in his sordid mission.

SMH!! What is wrong with these men??

Shaq text messages to jumpoff leaks