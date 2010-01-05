Will Smith And Denzel To Remake “Uptown Saturday Night”

(From dontloseyourdayjob.com)
Denzel Washington and Will Smith, arguably the two biggest stars on the planet, are having discussions about bringing a remake to the big screen- and get this- the film is Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby’s 1974 comedy hit film Uptown Saturday Night.
Clark Kent says: ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ and ‘Let’s Do It Again’ are two of my most cherished and favorite films. Hell, even Christopher Wallace was influenced by it.
