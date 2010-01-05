GALLERY: Kim From RHOA’s Mansion! Did Big Poppa Pay For It?

Kim Zolciak let an Atlanta publication photograph her home and while we admit, it’s beautiful, we wonder if it’s been funded by Big Poppa. After all, on the show, we never saw her work a job, and her wig line has yet to take off. According to Kim, she likes her bedroom the best because “that’s where all the magic happens.” She also says she sleeps on sheets that total 5 stacks a set.

Must she have pictures of herself everywhere, though?

