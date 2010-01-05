Black Stars Shine On This Season Of “Celebrity Apprentice”

HB beauties Selita Ebanks and Holly Robinson Peete will be appearing on this season’s “Celebrity Apprentice.” Gotta give it up to the ladies who keep their names out the tabloids, their eyes on the prize, and look good doing so, at any age!

It is the third installment of the reality television series featuring stars and celebs, but the ninth installment overall. It will premiere Sunday, March 14.

Comedian Sinbad, baseball legend Darryl Strawberry, and Olympian Michael Johnson will also be participating in the competition that pits stars against each other in grueling business tasks and face-to-face with Donald Trump in his boardroom, all in the name of raising money for charity.

