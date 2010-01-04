Is Fergie Selling “Ghetto” Image To Get Ahead?

A blogger at Clutch Magazine wonders why white artists get to profit from typically black modes of fashion but not get labeled “ghetto” whereas black artists have to play it safe because they risk alienating mainstream buyers if they’re too ethnic.

“…When I think of artists who compromise their own heritage for the sake of seeming relevant to a Euro-centric audience, I can’t help but think of female artists in the Black entertainment industry.

Within the Black community, there are perceptions of physical beauty that sometimes vary from the norm; these perceptions are heavily skewed by European standards. History shows the damaging effects that America’s racial climate had and still has on minority women and their self-image/self esteem.

But what happens when someone from outside the racial group is able to profit from abandoned modes of self-beautification?

Fergie being the only female member of the Black Eyed Peas allows her to stand out easily. With her gaudy jewelry, towering hairstyles, and clawing nails, she is hard to ignore. Though these qualities might seem reminiscent of outdated ‘ghetto’ styles that have been deemed tawdry, Fergie manages to make it commercially appealing.

I find it ironic that Black female artists are on the endless pursuit of class and that which will not offend. Fergie’s Black counterparts would never be able to compete in the mainstream market with her image. In music videos and in album books, she can be an urban queen with no reservations, but on the red carpet and in interviews she adheres to the standards of being a lady. READ THE WHOLE ARTICLE HERE.

