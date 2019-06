We don’t know how this one got by us, but better late than never…Looks like Keyshia Cole’s mom Frankie may have some competition from Ne-Yo’s mom.

Take a look at the video, we smell reality show in the making:

Take a look at our Ne-Yo gallery:

T-Pain, Wayne & Ne-Yo’s mom to get talk show

Ne-Yo defends Rihanna’s “Suicide” song