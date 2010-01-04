VIDEO: Sisqo Attempts Comeback With “Thong Song”

Sisqo thrust himself back into the limelight last night by entering the UK’s “Celebrity Big Brother 2010″ actually performing ‘Thong Song’ enroute to the house itself.

The show billed him as a “R&B superstar,” but we’re think it’s high time he give that title up.

If you don’t know, “Big Brother” is a gameshow in which a group of contestants live in isolation from the outside world in a “house” that is also a television studio, and includes cameras and microphones to record the activity of the housemates. Each week, two are nominated for potential eviction. They face a public vote conducted by phone or text message and the one with the most votes is kicked out. The last contestant remaining in the house is declared the winner and awarded a large cash prize.

