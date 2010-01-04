First Lady Reveals Secret Ingredient On “Iron Chef America”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance on a White House-based episode of Food Network’s ‘Iron Chef America. According to the washingtonpost.com, food superstars Comerford, Mario Batali, Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse meet in Washington for a trip to the White House. The first lady, whose domestic agenda includes promoting healthy eating, shows up in a theme-appropriate orange dress reminiscent of a crisp vegetable. She informs the chefs that the secret (and required) ingredient for the food competition — in which three judges decide whose dishes are most delicious — is anything in the White House garden.

