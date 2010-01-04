First Lady Reveals Secret Ingredient On “Iron Chef America”

The First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance on a White House-based episode of Food Network’s ‘Iron Chef America. According to the washingtonpost.com, food superstars Comerford, Mario Batali, Bobby Flay and Emeril Lagasse meet in Washington for a trip to the White House. The first lady, whose domestic agenda includes promoting healthy eating, shows up in a theme-appropriate orange dress reminiscent of a crisp vegetable. She informs the chefs that the secret (and required) ingredient for the food competition — in which three judges decide whose dishes are most delicious — is anything in the White House garden.
