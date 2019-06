R&B star Ashanti is set to release her 5th studio album independently on her own label Written Entertainment.

According to necolebitchie.com, slated for release later this year, the as yet untitled record will hit stores some two years after the release of her criminally underrated LP ‘The Declaration’.

We wish her much success!

Take a look at Ashanti below:

Ashanti’s stalker is convicted

Did Ashanti make the list of our singers who can’t dance?