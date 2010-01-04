Carpe Annum

Happy New Year! Thanks to everyone for all the support in 2009. Today, I am sharing my most beautiful moment of 2009: my daughter Tiffanie graduating from college! Words could not express the joy I felt watching her achieve such an important milestone in her life. For many of us, this Monday is the first day of work and marks the “return to the real world” so to speak. I wish you all much joy, heath, clarity and the opportunity to move into 2010 with renewed determination. While the arrival of 2010 marked my 43rd New Year’s Day, I still feel there is so much for me to learn. This New Year’s Eve, I skipped going to the parties, I stayed at home with family where I reflected on my past experiences and the people in my life. The self-evaluation made it very clear that even when I thought I was living my life for me, I’ve spent much of it doing for others. As women, we wear many hats which we must often change in a moment’s notice – a process that often rocks us to the core and makes us lose focus of our dreams. So this year, I resolve to be kind to myself and to others. I will not take on more than I feel I can handle. I will dedicate the next chapter of my life to fulfilling my dreams through love, transparency and respect for the process. I always want to hear from you, so please leave your comments. Tell us about your most beautiful moment of 2009 and how it has strengthened your resolve for 2010. Until next time… stay beautiful!

