PASS OR FAIL: Cassie’s “Skydiver”

In July 2009, Cassie announced that her second album’s title would be “Electro Love.” She explained: “It’s basically the sound of the album. It’s not supposed to be taken so literal. ‘Electro’ could be like house and techno, but that’s not what it is, but it’s definitely a dance album. I just wanted it to be a reflection of that and the vibe of the music. It has that love song feel to it, but accompanied by that specific beat.”

Three singles have been released; “Official Girl” featuring Lil Wayne in August 2008, “Must Be Love” featuring Diddy in April 2009, and “Lets Get Crazy” featuring Akon in August 2009. Thus far, all singles have failed to succeed commercially. “Electro Love” is scheduled to be released in 2010.

Here's another leaked track to hold you over.

