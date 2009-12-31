VIDEO: Mario Goes Shirtless For Anti-Fur Ad

Mario wants everyone to be comfortable in their own skin and leave fur where it belongs—on animals. In fact, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer feels so strongly about the way that animals are treated by the fur industry that he bared his skin and showed off his “Soul Truth” tattoo in an “Ink, Not Mink” ad for peta2.

“Every piece of fur that you see out there and people wearing, there’s an animal [who’s] lost … his or her life.” This realization prompted him not just to give up wearing fur but also to pass up opportunities to profit from the suffering of animals.

Other celebrities who have appeared in PETA’s now infamous “I Would Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” ads are Eva Mendes, Khloe Kardashian, Nia Long.

Watch Mario’s video below:

