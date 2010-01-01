8 Tips To Help Cure Your NYE Hangover

Luckily, New Years Day fell on a Friday this year, so if you have a hangover after partying – which you probably do – you have the whole weekend to recover. But because nobody likes spending countless hours sick in bed (after all, you have a resolution to get started on!) here are some tips on how to cure that headache.

1. Drink a sports drink, like Powerade or Gatorade. It will replace the sodium and potassium missing from your system.

2. As much as we like a greasy morning-after meal, for breakfast make sure to include lean protein, low fat, and moderate carbs. Think eggs and small pancakes.

3. Exercise. It sounds unreasonable but running, jogging, and cycling-type exercises will boost your metabolism.

4. Avoid caffeine. A weak cup of coffee may be okay but a lot of caffeine will continue to dehydrate you, the opposite of what you want right now.

5. Drink orange juice for Vitamin C.

6. Eat mineral rich foods. They’re great to get your blood pumping well. Due to alcohol being a blood thinner this will thicken your blood, so to speak.

7. Take a shower, switching between cold and hot water.

8. SLEEP!

Also, be aware of the side effects of aspirin. It is a blood thinner, just like alcohol, and can intensify its effects and Tylenol (or acetaminophen) can cause more damage to your liver. Ibuprofen can also cause stomach bleeding. So be cautious when going for the quick relief.

