Michelle Obama’s Hairstylist To Star in Reality Show

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Michelle Obama’s hairstylist has landed a development deal to star in a reality show.

Former Chicagoan Johnny Wright has styled the first lady’s tresses for the Democratic National Convention, her upcoming appearance on the cover of Vogue magazine and other occasions. Wright signed a deal with 44 Blue, which produces reality shows such as Style Network’s “Split Ends” and A&E’s “L.A. Gang Unit.”

44 Blue executive vp Stephanie Drachkovitch said she discovered Wright while searching for a reality host. “There aren’t many people of color doing makeover and beauty shows,” she said. “We figured there’s got to be somebody out there with a mainstream clientele, but brings a different point of view.”

Also On HelloBeautiful: