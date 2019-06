One of Flavor Flav’s reality show cast member Hoopz and Ochocinco were getting real hot and heavy on a recent Urban Ink photo shoot. Apparently things were so hot that one of the editors tweeted about it.

Why would any one want to get with this girl, especially after she swapped spit with Flav is beyond me.

Take a look at the pics from the shoot below:

And while we’re on the subject of reality shows, why did Ray J get a $2 million dollar bonus?

Girlfight: Hoopz vs Ciara