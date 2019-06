Either someone just got outed or this is “some of that crazy ish I used to do back in the day.” Apparently Jamie Foxx had a wild night back in the 90s in Queens with some male fans and gave them a strip tease wearing a furry thong. This has suspect written all over it. It’s one thing to act flamboyant in your In Living Color sketches but another when you’re stripping at private parties…

Source

Check out our Jamie Foxx gallery below!

Is “Blame It” bad for you health?