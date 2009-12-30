Friends Fear Whitney Is Back On Drugs

From the National Enquirer: Whitney Houston’s recent erratic behavior has friends fearing she’s using drugs again and will wreck her comeback.

The pop diva – who’s publicly admitted to battling drugs for years – has been on top of the charts with a new CD, but she’s now displaying the same sketchy behavior that broke her successful career.

“Everyone is worried about her,” revealed a source. “Whitney seems to go from being a nervous wreck to being completely out of it in a short period of time – just like she did when she was freebasing and using crack cocaine. She is still drinking and with Whitney, alcohol and drugs have always gone hand-in-hand. She’s worked so hard to get back on top. It would be tragic for it to go up in smoke because she can’t stay clean.”

