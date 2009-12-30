Diddy To Provide Cities Free Transportation On NYE!

From Starpulse: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is helping revelers ring in the New Year safely by providing free transportation services in New York and Las Vegas.

The generous rapper is handing out thousands of subway passes and vouchers redeemable for taxi rides in the Big Apple and Sin City as part of his Safe Rides program, which he launched last year.

He says, “New York stands as the world’s icon for a New Year’s Eve celebration and Las Vegas is the biggest party destination in the country. By bringing this program to both of these great cities we will continue to show the rest of the country that a sophisticated holiday celebration doesn’t end when the ball drops, but when everyone gets home safely.”

The coupons will be distributed on New Year’s Eve.

