Damage Control! Tiger Goes To “Rehab”

FROM X17online: A source says that Tiger Woods has entered a private, upscale rehabilitation facility in Arizona.

“He has been there for a few days since his handlers forced him to enter the program. They feel that if he blames his cheating on addiction, the public will forgive him.”

A stint in rehab for Tiger seems like the next logical step. After singer Eric Benet was caught in a much-publicized cheating scandal during his relationship with Halle Berry, he entered rehab for sexual addiction.

Arizona boasts two high-profile rehabilitation centers – Cottonwood de Tuscon and The Meadows in Phoenix. While it seems obvious that Tiger would be entering a facility for sex addiction, it was also reported that he had problems with prescription drug abuse, so it’s entirely possible that he’s being treated for multiple issues.

The source explains Woods’ motivation to get help:

“Tiger wants to get back on top. He agreed to put golfing on hold so he could show the world how badly he feels about what he’s done and to prove that he wants to correct the problems that led to his infidelity.”

