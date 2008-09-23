Tile Jacquard Towel

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m always looking for ways to add boldness to my bathroom without having to paint. Most of us introduce color by adding a vase or a rug, but why not consider using towels? These graphic Moroccan tilework towels from www.potterybarn.com will definitely perk up a lackluster bathroom. Each towel is woven in Portugal with plush 700-gram-weight cotton for incredible softness and absorbency.

Available in Clementine Orange, Clover Green and Ocean Breeze are shown (top to bottom).

Catalog / Internet Only

On sale now for 22.00 dollars

