Tile Jacquard Towel

I’m always looking for ways to add boldness to my bathroom without having to paint. Most of us introduce color by adding a vase or a rug, but why not consider using towels? These graphic Moroccan tilework towels from www.potterybarn.com will definitely perk up a lackluster bathroom. Each towel is woven in Portugal with plush 700-gram-weight cotton for incredible softness and absorbency.

Available in Clementine Orange, Clover Green and Ocean Breeze are shown (top to bottom).

