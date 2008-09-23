Tile Jacquard Towel

I’m always looking for ways to add boldness to my bathroom without having to paint. Most of us introduce color by adding a vase or a rug, but why not consider using towels? These graphic Moroccan tilework towels from www.potterybarn.com will definitely perk up a lackluster bathroom. Each towel is woven in Portugal with plush 700-gram-weight cotton for incredible softness and absorbency.
Available in Clementine Orange, Clover Green and Ocean Breeze are shown (top to bottom).
Catalog / Internet Only
On sale now for 22.00 dollars
