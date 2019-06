Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Even though she does not have a bona fide hit, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is expected to move 300, 000+ units in first week’s sales. According to Hits Daily Double, Mary J. Blige’s latest LP ‘Stronger With Each Tear’ is set to debut on the Billboard 200 with estimated sales of 300,000-320,000.

MJB has been in the game for a long time and still manages to pull in such numbers. Congrats!!!

Take a look at MJB below:

VIDEO: Mary J Blige punches husband