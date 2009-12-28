Why Are 42% Of Black Women Still Single?

“For millions of black women, many blessed with brains and beauty, finding the right man is proven elusive. Are their standards to high or are the pickings to slim?”

ABC News “Nightline” did a piece on why so many successful Black women are single, and if they need to lower their standards in regards to requirements for finding a mate. Some points raised during the show:

42% of black women have never been married, that’s doubled that of never married white women There are 1.8 million more black women than black men Take the available black men, eliminate those without a high school diploma, those without a job and the number of black men between the ages of 25-34 that are incarcerated that leaves only half of those black men that’s eligible to pop the question.

Watch the video:

Top 10 hookups of 2009

3 men you never thought you’d like