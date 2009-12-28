Madea Returns To The Stage!

Just three weeks after the passing of his mother, Tyler Perry is planning on hitting the road with a new play.

After five years of refraining from the stage, and after producing and starring in several films featuring Madea, Tyler Perry is bringing his signature character back to the theater in a new production set to tour in 2010.

The entertainment mogul posted a message on his Web site Saturday that said he had taken some time off in the past few months “so I could spend my mother’s final days at her side.”

Perry says he will begin touring with his new play, “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” on Jan. 4 in El Paso, Texas. The first leg then goes on to Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, reports the Associated Press. Other locations and dates will be announced.

