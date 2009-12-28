Lil Wayne Spends Xmas With His Kids & Baby Mamas

Father Of The Year Lil Wayne supposedly spent Christmas with ALL of his kids and their respective mothers. Sources say that Weezy flew Lauren London, Nivea, Toya Carter and Sarah to his Miami mansion for the holidays.

Weezy went all out and showered his children with love and presents. And his baby mamas were not left out, they all received money and gifts!!

What a dad!!!

Lil Wayne on having 4 kids and fatherhood

Take a look at Weezy and his baby mamas below: