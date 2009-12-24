3 Simple Tips For Throwing A Holiday Party

Holiday party planning can seem overwhelming at times, but keeping a few organizational tips in mind will help you plan a fun and creative party this Christmas. Here are some tips from cosmopolitan.com:

1. Try this cheapo and festive decorating trick: Fill vases and hurricane candleholders with fresh cranberries. Stick a sprig of evergreen in the center and place the arrangements around your living room.

2. Make a playlist rather than putting your iPod on random. Stick to upbeat, festive music for cocktail hour and mellow tunes for dinner.

3. You don’t have to deep-clean your pad before a party, but you should stash clutter. Use decorative tins, baskets, and hampers to hide messes. Or if you’re really pressed for time, toss everything in your boudoir and declare that room off-limits.

