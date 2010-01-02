How To Stick To Your New Year’s Fitness Resolution

Now that the new year is upon you and you’re making your resolutions, why not include a fitness plan to get your body in shape and stick with it. If you want to make lasting changes, there are three things you can do to make your resolutions work all year long: Adjust your attitude, change your lifestyle and come up with a plan for success.

Here are some tips on how to make mini-New Year’s resolutions that will keep you committed to regular exercise from sheknows.com:

1) Make time for you

The problem: Taking care of yourself on a daily basis – if you don’t already maintain a fitness routine – can be challenging. From daycare to meetings or just catching up with friends, it can often feel like “you” don’t really fit into the equation of “your” day.

The solution: Start making yourself a priority. Let people around you know that you’re hoping to make a big fitness change in your life and ask them for their support. See if your friends can help you with a few day-to-day tasks — or even exercise with you. Get your husband to clean up the dishes so you can head off to the gym or outside for a walk. By sticking to your “I need me time” plan, you’ll be more likely to keep an exercise schedule.

Work out on your lunch break

2) Write it down

The problem: You want to lose weight and tone your muscles, but haven’t set any concrete targets and you’re not sure how to go about achieving your fitness goals.

The solution: Studies show people who write things down – from what they eat to how they feel before, during and after exercise – are more likely to stick to a new healthy living plan. So, before you start any routine, go to your local bookstore and buy a journal to track your fitness goals (or keep one online). Include inspirational quotes in your fitness journal to inspire you to exercise whenever you feel like taking a day off (or feel too lazy to get off the couch). Doing this will help you feel more organized and in control of your fitness future.

3: Set realistic fitness goals

The problem: Your fitness goals are too lofty and could set you up for failure. For example, it’s January and you want to run a half-marathon by March or you’re hoping to lose 10 pounds in one month.

The solution: Talk to your doctor before starting any fitness regimen to help you set realistic fitness goals. Make an appointment with a qualified personal trainer who can assist you in breaking your larger New Year’s resolutions into smaller more tangible fitness targets and tasks. This will keep you motivated and increase your odds of being successful. A medical or fitness professional can also help you plan for and overcome the inevitable hurdles that may hinder your workout schedule; for example, illness, injury, or family and work obligations.

Check out the hottest celebs pics on the net!!

Get in shape by dancing