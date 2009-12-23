NEW MUSIC: Beyonce’s “Black Culture”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

A new song from Beyonce has surfaced, we’re not sure if this is new or old but she samples the melody to Michael Jackson’s 70s classic ‘Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough’, and uses MJ’s trademark “Ooh’s”.

Take a listen and tell us what you think:

Take a look at our Beyonce gallery:

Beyonce launches new signature scent