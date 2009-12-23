UPDATE: Ashanti’s Stalker Is Convicted

In a follow up to the story we told you involving a stalker and singer Ashanti, the would-be rapper, Devar Hurd has been convicted of harassing the singer’s mother.

According to the NY Daily News, Devar Hurd not only harassed the singer, Ashanti with threatening voicemails and text messages, but also sent a number of lewd messages to the singer’s mother, Tina Douglas. The accused, Devar Hurd was found guilty on Tuesday of stalking and aggravated harassment, and could face up to two years in prison for his crimes.

Hurd insisted in testimony last week that he had to meet the Long Island-born singer after briefly making eye contact with her at a 2003 Chicago concert. After initially leaving long voicemails for Douglas, he then graduated to sending crude messages, and eventually, pictures of him pleasuring himself.

Hurd is expected to be sentenced Jan. 11.

