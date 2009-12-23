TRAILER: Sex & The City 2!

The first “Sex and the City 2” trailer is here!

It opens with quick shots of New York City accompanied by Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ hit “Empire State of Mind.” “It’s been two years and in two years, amazing things can happen,” says Sarah Jessica Parker. Cut to Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) sauntering down a city sidewalk, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) baking cupcakes with her 2-year-old daughter and Samantha (Kim Cattrall) working at what appears to be a wedding (the rumored same-sex Stanford Blatch-Anthony Marantino nuptials, perhaps?).

The ladies then hop on a plane and jet to the Moroccan desert to “get carried far away.” “Sometimes you just have to get away with the girls,” SJP concludes.

We just have one question though: Why does Carrie still have her apartment? Trouble in paradise?

