Good news for Tiny and all of you T.I. fans! T.I. is finally out of jail and going home just in time for Christmas!!! According to theybf.com, was released and is now residing in a halfway house. T.I.’s lawyer has officially verified it. He is expected to serve the remainder of a reduced sentence in a correctional center near Fulton County Airport.

Take a look at T.I. below: