CLOSE
Home

Beyonce To Perform At The Grammys

Leave a comment

After leading the pack of nominees, with an impressive 10 nominations, it has now been confirmed that the 28 year old superstar will also be taking to the stage to perform at the January 31st show. According to the Associated Press, Bey will join other performers that will include the Black Eyed Peas, and Maxwell.

Beyonce gets her drink on in DR

Beyonce , Grammy , performance

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close