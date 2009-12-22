Shoe Giant Steve Madden Sued Over “LEGO” Heels

After being sued by Alexander McQueen earlier this year, the trendy mass shoemaker Steve Madden, is now facing a copyright infringement suit over Balenciaga’s “LEGO” heels.

According to stylelist.com,

court documents reveal that soon after Balenciaga’s multicolored peep-toe heels from the Fall 2007 collection were released, Steve Madden issued its own (more affordable) look-alike version, says the source.

As part of its courtroom argument, Balenciaga points to Madden’s alleged shady past:

“Defendant Steve Madden’s reputation for producing knock-offs of full price luxury designs further corroborates Defendant’s deliberate pattern of willful infringement and unfair competition.”

Do you think has Madden gone too far with this runway replica?

