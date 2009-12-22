Is Khloe K Pregnant With Lamar Odom’s Baby?

Rumors are making the rounds that reality star Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Lamar Odom’s child. The socialite has so far neither denied the rumor. For those of you who watch the show, this week’s episode ended with one of the sister’s saying that Khloe was pregnant!!!!

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom both had earlier emphasized that they wanted to have kids early to complete a family.

Take a look at Khloe and Lamar below:

Lamar Odom’s baby mama calls Khloe a liar

Khloe & Kim K: “Black Men Love Our Butts”