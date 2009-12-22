Is Willow Smith’s Haircut Too Old For Her Age?

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s daughter debuted her new haircut in Oslo, Norway while performing “Man In The Mirror” at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony that her parents hosted. And it seems the 9-year-old is keeping in step with this year’s hottest hairstyle trend, the shaved head. Clearly, Rihanna-inspired, we wonder if the ‘do is a bit too mature for her age. We’re all about self-expression and are assuming that Jada gave the go-ahead on this, considering she’s a member of rock group Wicked Wisdom, and appreciates expressing individuality, as well. But, what do YOU think?

Also, what do you think of Jaden’s hair?

