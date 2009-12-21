CLOSE
VIDEO: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beats Celebrate Album Release

Singer Alicia Keys and boyfriend producer Swizz Beatz came out as couple to celebrate her new album “Elements Of Freedom.” The two are seen dancing together and having a good time.

Watch the video:

Is Alicia Keys having a threesome?

Take a look at the couple below:

Check out Alicia below:

Is homewrecking in style?

