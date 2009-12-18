Ashanti’s Stalker Says Singer Made “Strong Eye Contact”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The man accused of stalking R&B singer Ashanti, appeared in court today and told the jury that a fleeting encounter with the singer convinced him of their “connection.”

According to the NY Daily News, Devar Hurd, on trial for sending X-rated texts to the R&B singer’s mom, said he made “strong eye contact” with Ashanti at a 2003 Chicago concert.

“We had strong eye contact and I’m like, ‘Oh, I need to get in touch with her,'” he said.

The Indiana man, who is jailed on Rikers Island, is charged with sending pictures of his genitals and lurid texts fantasizing about sex with Ashanti.

On the witness stand in Manhattan Supreme Court, Hurd gushed about Ashanti breezing past him at the concert in a “sexy top” as her mom, Tina Douglas, threw him a “Wazzup?”

“She just happened to be coming right down my aisle, and I was like, ‘Hey momma,'” Hurd said.

The 31-year-old man is accused of deluging Douglas with unwanted calls and texts as far back as 2006.

In often-rambling testimony, Hurd described himself as an aspiring singer and model who dabbled in real estate, home security systems and car sales.

“I’m CEO of Authorized Records, but I don’t have any distribution,” he said

Sounds like someone has some serious issues!!

Take a look at Ashanti below:

WTF: Ashanti to produce music competition