TRAILER: VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab 3” Cast Announced!

VH1 has once again partnered with Dr. Drew Pinsky for a third season of the hit reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. The series, consisting of eight one-hour episodes, is slated to premiere in early 2010.

Similar to the first two cycles, the third season of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew will follow the real-life experiences of celebrity patients undergoing detoxification and treatment at the Pasadena Recovery Center. The show will follow the always-controversial cross-dressing basketball player DENNIS RODMAN, LISA D’AMATO, from the 5th season of “America’s Next Top Model,” (our favorite contestant that year was Bre!), KARI ANN PENICHE (a former Miss United States Teen who recently appeared in a leaked sextape) and JOEY KOVAR (a castmate from “Real World ‘Hollywood'” who battled alcoholism on-air, left for rehab during the season, returned to the house, but then left again fearing a relapse.)

The series will chronicle the patients’ intensive 21-day program with both group and one-on-one therapy and non-traditional therapies like art and music.

