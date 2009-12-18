Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Make “Green” Brownies!

On the promo tour for his latest album “Malice N Wonderland,” Snoop Dogg has been popping up at the weirdest of places. First, he went on “The View” and gave all the lady hosts cupcake-decorated hats. Now, he’s appeared on “The Martha Stewart Show” where he specially requested to make green brownies. And surprise, surprise, the homemaker obliged. Also, please note Snoop’s inability to freestyle and the nervous laughter from the audience.

