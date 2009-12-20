9 Christmas Tree Alternatives For 2009

Even though they smell good, real Christmas pine trees can be a hassle. Fallen needles from the branches messy up your floor, and watering it to make sure it simply stays alive until December 25 can be tedious. Fake trees are just plain tacky and take all the spirit out of the holiday; besides, you’re not fooling anybody.

If you’re gonna go faux, you might as well go all the way…and be creative while doing so.

Here are 9 alternatives to your traditional holiday tree. Check below the gallery to find out where to buy!

How To Create A Bowlful Ornaments

The “Africa” Tree

Hammacher’s Upside-Down Tree

Estilo Tealight Tree

The Cardboard Tree

Buro North’s “Green” Tree

The “PossibiliTree”