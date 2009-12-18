Top Model Sues NFL’s Braylon Edwards For Child Support

The NY Jets latest acquisition Braylon Edwards is having some off the field trouble. According to Page Six of the NY Post, The talented, yet often butter-handed NFL player fathered a son with “America’s Next Top Model” contestant Nik Pace, who’s now suing Edwards for up to a whopping $70,000 a month.

Here’s what we know:

Pace, who was a finalist on Tyra Bank’s show in 2005, had the baby – a boy named Braylon Jr. — in August in Georgia and now wants his daddy to pay up. Gang Green’s latest acquisition filed right away in Georgia to be legally recognized as the father, according to Page Six – a move Pace’s lawyer claimed was engineered so he would pay less child support. Georgia courts tend to be more miserly with child support payments than those in New York. So Pace had the case moved to the Big Apple.

Take a look at Braylon and Nik below: