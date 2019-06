Check out the trailer for “Brooklyn’s Finest” starring Don Cheadle and Wesley Snipes (who haven’t seen in a mainstream movie role in almost 6 years.)

The film is about three unconnected Brooklyn cops who wind up at the same deadly location, despite enduring vastly different career paths.

It hits theaters March 5th.

